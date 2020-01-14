Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Chris Young will launch a new U.S. tour in May.

The 34-year-old country music singer shared plans Tuesday on Instagram for his Town Ain't Big Enough tour featuring special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith.

"BIG NEWS!!!!!! Town ain't even big enough for it!!!! @scottymccreery @theypaytonsmith #TownAintBigEnoughWorldTour," the post reads.

Town Ain't Big Enough begins May 28 in Detroit, Mich., and ends Sept. 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tour takes its name from Young's duet with Lauren Alaina, released in July.

Young is known for the singles "Gettin' You Home," "The Man I Want to Be," "Aw Naw," "I'm Comin' Over" and "Drowning." He released his seventh studio album, Losing Sleep, in 2017, and has yet to share a release date for his new album, Raised on Country.

Here's the full list of dates for the Town Ain't Big Enough tour:

May 28 - Detroit, Mich., DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 29 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

May 30 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

June 12 - Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 13 - Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheater

June 20 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 27 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

June 28 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 9 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 10 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 11 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 25 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30 - Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater

July 31 - Tuscaloosa, Ala., at The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 1 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Ampitheater

Aug. 13 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 14 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 15 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 20 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Aug. 22 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 28 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts CEnter

Aug. 29 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 11 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center