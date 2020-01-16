Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Old Dominion will perform in the U.S. as part of its upcoming tour.

The country music group shared new dates in a tweet Thursday for its We Are Old Dominion tour with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce.

"We Are Old Dominion started as a sign-off for our shows, but it's turned into a reminder of why we do what we do," the band wrote. "@dustinlynch brings the heat like no other & it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as @carlypearce out with us!"

The U.S. leg begins May 5 in Key West, Fla., and ends Aug. 21 in Solomons, Md. Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsay shared his excitement in a press release Thursday.

"We are so excited for this lineup! We've had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now," he said.

The Canadian leg of the tour begins in February. Old Dominion will also tour with Kenny Chesney on the singer's Chillaxification tour over the summer.

Old Dominion released its third, self-titled studio album in October. The album includes the singles "Make It Sweet" and "One Man Band."

Here's the full list of U.S. dates for the We Are Old Dominion tour:

May 5 - Key West, Fla., at Key West Amphitheater

May 14 - Greensboro, N.C., at White Oak Amphitheatre

May 15 - Charleston, S.C., at Volvo Car Stadium

May 20 - Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

May 21 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater

June 4 - Westbrook, Maine, at Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

June 5 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC

July 16 - Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek Theatre

July 17 - Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

July 22 - Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Aug. 20 - Simpsonville, S.C., at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug. 21 - Solomons, Md., at PNC Waterside Pavilion