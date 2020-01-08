Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Halsey announced on Wednesday the concert dates for the North American leg of her Manic world tour.
The singer will be kicking things off in North America starting on June 2 at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle.
The tour is in support of her upcoming third studio album titled Manic, which is set for release on Jan. 17.
Halsey will be accompanied by special guests Chvrches and Omar Apollo from June 2 to July 5 and then blackbear and PVRIS from July 12 to Aug. 1.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Halsey, who is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, will be the musical guest on the Jan. 25 edition of Saturday Night Live, which will also feature Adam Driver.
Here is the full list of North American dates for Halsey's Manic tour
June 2 -- Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
June 4 -- Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 6 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 7 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
June 10 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl
June 13 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 15 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
June 16 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
June 21 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
June 24 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 26 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 27 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 30 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
July 1 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center
July 3 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Milwaukee Summerfest
July 5 -- Boston, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 12 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
July 15 -- Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium
July 18 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 19 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 22 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
July 25 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 27 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre