Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Halsey announced on Wednesday the concert dates for the North American leg of her Manic world tour.

The singer will be kicking things off in North America starting on June 2 at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle.

The tour is in support of her upcoming third studio album titled Manic, which is set for release on Jan. 17.

Halsey will be accompanied by special guests Chvrches and Omar Apollo from June 2 to July 5 and then blackbear and PVRIS from July 12 to Aug. 1.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Halsey, who is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, will be the musical guest on the Jan. 25 edition of Saturday Night Live, which will also feature Adam Driver.

Here is the full list of North American dates for Halsey's Manic tour

June 2 -- Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

June 4 -- Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 6 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 7 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

June 10 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

June 13 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 15 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 16 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

June 21 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 24 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 26 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 27 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 30 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 1 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center

July 3 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Milwaukee Summerfest

July 5 -- Boston, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 12 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

July 15 -- Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium

July 18 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 19 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 22 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

July 25 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 27 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre