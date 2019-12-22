Adam Driver, Halsey set for Jan. 25 edition of 'SNL'

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Adam Driver and singer-songwriter Halsey will appear in the Jan. 25 edition of Saturday Night Live.

They will serve as guest host and musical act respectively.

Driver is currently on the promotion trail for his blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well as the awards-season dramas The Report and Marriage Story.

Halsey has a new album coming out Jan. 17 called Manic.

Recent SNL hosts and musical guests have included Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johnasson, Eddie Murphy, Niall Horan, DaBaby and Lizzo.