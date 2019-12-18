Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Black Pink singer Rosé has released a solo cover.

The 22-year-old K-pop star released a cover of the Nat King Cole holiday classic "The Christmas Song" on Wednesday.

"The Christmas Song" was written by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé in 1945. Cole recorded his definitive version of the song in 1961.

Rosé said in an Instagram post Wednesday that "The Christmas Song" is her favorite holiday song.

"Here's a little Christmas gift I prepared for you guys. I did a short cover of my favourite Christmas carol, The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole. I hope you like my small gift and that you all have a safe and sound Christmas," she wrote. "I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Merry Christmas."

Rosé's cover comes amid concern about Black Pink's management. The group's agency, YG Entertainment, issued a statement Monday after Black Pink fans, known as Blink, protested the lack of new music and promotional activities from the group.

"YG is all ears when it comes to fan's concern regarding BLACKPINK as well as all of our artists," YG said. "We appreciate Blinks's interest and would like to ask you to continue supporting the girls working on their album release scheduled in early part of 2020."

"All of us at YG would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans and would like to take this opportunity to share with you that we are doing our absolute best to give BLACKPINK and Blinks the best music YG has to offer," the company added.

Black Pink consists of Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa. The group last released the EP Kill This Love in April.