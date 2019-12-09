Dave Matthews Band to perform Feb. 28 in Las Vegas

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dave Matthews Band will perform a headlining show in Las Vegas in February.

The band announced in a tweet Monday that it will take the stage Feb. 28 at the Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

"@davematthewsbnd will play one headline show at the Chelsea at The @Cosmopolitan_LV of Las Vegas on Feb 28, 2020," the post reads.

Pre-sale for Warehouse members begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and ends Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The Las Vegas concert is one of Dave Matthews Band's few shows scheduled in 2020. The band will perform Feb. 29 at Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz., and April 13 at Byron Bay Bluesfest in Bryon Bay, Australia.

In addition, Dave Matthews Band members Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will perform at their fourth annual destination event Feb. 14-16 at Moon Palace Cancun in Cancun, Mexico.

Dave Matthews Band released its ninth studio album, Come Tomorrow, in June 2018. The album includes the singles "Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)," "That Girl is You" and "Again and Again."