Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Pee-wee's Big Adventure star Paul Reubens will host an anniversary tour celebrating the 1985 movie.
Organizers announced Monday on Twitter that Reubens, 67, will host screenings of Pee-wee's Big Adventure in 20 U.S. cities in honor of the movie's 35th anniversary.
"To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Pee-wee's Big Adventure, there will be a SPECIAL SCREENING OF THE MOVIE in 20 cities, followed by amazing stories about the making of the film by my pal Paul Reubens!!!" the post reads.
The tour begins Feb. 14 in Portland, Ore., and ends March 29 in Washington, D.C. Each tour date will feature a screening of Pee-wee's Big Adventure and a live conversation with Reubens where the actor shares behind-the-scenes stories about the film.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Reubens created the character Pee-wee Herman and initially played Pee-wee in a stage show in the 1980s. He later starred in Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee and the CBS series Pee-wee's Playhouse.
Reubens most recently appeared as Pee-wee in the Netflix movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday, which premiered in 2016.
Here's the full list of dates for the Pee-wee's Big Adventure anniversary tour:
Feb. 14 - Portland, Ore., at Newmark Theatre
Feb. 15 - Seattle, Wash., at Moore Theatre
Feb. 21 - Denver, Colo., at Paramount Theatre
Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Kingsbury Hall
Feb. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern
Feb. 28 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic
Feb. 29 - San Diego, Calif., at Spreckels Theatre
March 5 - San Antonio, Texas, at The Aztec Theatre
March 6 - Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
March 8 - Dallas, Texas, at Majestic Theatre
March 12 - Atlanta, Ga., at The Tabernacle
March 13 - Tampa, Fla., at Tampa Theatre
March 14 - Coral Springs, Fla., at Coral Springs Center for the Arts
March 20 - Chicago, Ill., at The Chicago Theatre
March 21 - Minneapolis, Minn., at State Theatre
March 22 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit
March 26 - New York, N.Y., at The Beacon Theatre
March 27 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met Philadelphia
March 28 - Boston, Mass., at Orpheum Theater
March 29 - Washington, D.C., at Warner Theatre