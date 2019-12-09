Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Pee-wee's Big Adventure star Paul Reubens will host an anniversary tour celebrating the 1985 movie.

Organizers announced Monday on Twitter that Reubens, 67, will host screenings of Pee-wee's Big Adventure in 20 U.S. cities in honor of the movie's 35th anniversary.

"To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Pee-wee's Big Adventure, there will be a SPECIAL SCREENING OF THE MOVIE in 20 cities, followed by amazing stories about the making of the film by my pal Paul Reubens!!!" the post reads.

The tour begins Feb. 14 in Portland, Ore., and ends March 29 in Washington, D.C. Each tour date will feature a screening of Pee-wee's Big Adventure and a live conversation with Reubens where the actor shares behind-the-scenes stories about the film.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Reubens created the character Pee-wee Herman and initially played Pee-wee in a stage show in the 1980s. He later starred in Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee and the CBS series Pee-wee's Playhouse.

Reubens most recently appeared as Pee-wee in the Netflix movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday, which premiered in 2016.

Here's the full list of dates for the Pee-wee's Big Adventure anniversary tour:

Feb. 14 - Portland, Ore., at Newmark Theatre

Feb. 15 - Seattle, Wash., at Moore Theatre

Feb. 21 - Denver, Colo., at Paramount Theatre

Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Kingsbury Hall

Feb. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern

Feb. 28 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic

Feb. 29 - San Diego, Calif., at Spreckels Theatre

March 5 - San Antonio, Texas, at The Aztec Theatre

March 6 - Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 8 - Dallas, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

March 12 - Atlanta, Ga., at The Tabernacle

March 13 - Tampa, Fla., at Tampa Theatre

March 14 - Coral Springs, Fla., at Coral Springs Center for the Arts

March 20 - Chicago, Ill., at The Chicago Theatre

March 21 - Minneapolis, Minn., at State Theatre

March 22 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit

March 26 - New York, N.Y., at The Beacon Theatre

March 27 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met Philadelphia

March 28 - Boston, Mass., at Orpheum Theater

March 29 - Washington, D.C., at Warner Theatre