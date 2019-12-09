Tony Goldwyn (R) and Kerry Washington attend the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tony Goldwyn will play Henry Wilcox in a staging of the Matthew Lopez play "The Inheritance." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Tony Goldwyn is returning to Broadway in The Inheritance.

Producers announced Monday on Twitter that Goldwyn, 59, will play Henry Wilcox in a staging of the Matthew Lopez play.

Goldwyn will begin a four-month limited engagement Jan. 5 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York. He is taking over the role of Henry for John Benjamin Hickey as Hickey directs a Broadway-bound revival of Plaza Suite.

"@TonyGoldwyn will be taking over the role of Henry Wilcox during John Benjamin Hickey's leave of absence beginning January 5, 2020. #TheInheritance," the post reads.

The Inheritance is a reimagining of E.M. Forster's novel Howard's End. The play, which runs seven hours and is performed in two parts, follows the lives of two gay men living in New York.

The Inheritance initially premiered in London in 2018 and debuted on West End the same year. The play premiered on Broadway in September with Hickey as Henry, Kyle Soller as Eric and Andrew Burnap as Toby.

Goldwyn last appeared on Broadway in the play Network in 2018. He is known for playing Fitzgerald Grant III on the ABC series Scandal, which ended in April 2018 after seven seasons.