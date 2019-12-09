Catherine Zeta-Jones (L) and Michael Douglas attend the Golden Globe Awards in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cameron Douglas, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kirk Douglas, from left to right, attend Michael Douglas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michael Douglas (L) and Catherine Zeta-Jones sent love to Douglas' father, Kirk Douglas, on the actor's 103rd birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are celebrating Kirk Douglas' 103rd birthday.

The 75-year-old actor and 50-year-old actress sent love to Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas' father, on the actor's birthday Monday.

Michael Douglas shared a photo on Instagram of himself giving Kirk Douglas a kiss on the head. He called his dad, an actor known for The Bad and the Beautiful, Lust for Life and Spartacus, a "living legend" in the caption.

"Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103," Michael Douglas wrote.

Zeta-Jones posted a picture on her own account of Kirk Douglas sitting on her knee.

"This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart," she captioned the post.

Michael Douglas said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November that his family would be having a low-key birthday celebration for Kirk Douglas after three years of big blowout parties.

"Okay, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday. The trouble is, when you're 100, you don't really want a big birthday," Michael Douglas said of his dad. "I threw a big party for him, it was great."

"101. You know, 'Okay, let's have a nice party.' ... 102 ..." the actor added. "So he's begging me, he's got tears down his eyes. 'Let's just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids.'"

In October, Michael Douglas shared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon how Kirk Douglas enjoys FaceTime calls with their family.

"He's incredible. He doesn't get around a whole lot but his mind's all there, so I got him an iPad and I got him FaceTime," Michael Douglas said. "Loves it. It's fantastic."

Michael Douglas has two children with Zeta-Jones, Dylan and Carys, and is also dad to Cameron Douglas. Cameron Douglas welcomed a daughter, Lua, in 2017, making Kirk Douglas a great-grandfather.