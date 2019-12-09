Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Avenue 5, a new series starring Hugh Laurie, is coming to HBO in January.

The network shared a premiere date, Jan. 19, and poster for the comedy Monday on Twitter.

"New comedy series #Avenue5 debuts Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10PM on @HBO," the tweet reads.

The poster shows Laurie in costume as his character, Ryan Clark, the captain of a space cruise ship. Suzy Nakamura, Zach Woods, Josh Gad, Lenora Crichlow and Nikki Amuka-Bird also appear.

"Taking luxury to a whole new space. Space," the poster reads.

Avenue 5 is created by Veep creator Armando Iannucci. The show takes place 40 years in the future and follows the crew and passengers of Avenue 5, a space cruise ship that encounters difficulties during a journey.

Avenue 5 also stars Rebecca Front and Ethan Phillips. Iannucci wrote the series and will executive produce with Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche and Will Smith.

HBO released a trailer for Avenue 5 on Sunday that shows Captain Clark (Laurie) and his crew dealing with challenges on board.

Laurie played Senator Tom James on Veep, which ended in May after a seven-season run on HBO. He is also known for portraying Dr. Gregory House on the Fox series House.