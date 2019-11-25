Kang Daniel returns with 'Touchin' music video

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kang Daniel is back with new music.

The 22-year-old K-pop star released a music video Monday for the single "Touchin.'"

The "Touchin'" video shows Kang playing a James Bond-like film star. The song features elements of EDM, rock, pop and dance music.

Kang had teased his role with a black-and-white promo photo last week.

"Touchin'" is Kang's first new single since the release of his debut solo EP, Color on Me, in July. Color On Me features the songs "What Are You Up To," "I Hope" and "Horizon."

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which officially disbanded in December 2018. He established his own agency, Konnect Entertainment, in June.