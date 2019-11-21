Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Girl's Day member Minah is back with a new solo music video.

The 26-year-old South Korean singer, born Bang Min-ah, released a video Thursday for her solo single "Butterfly."

The "Butterfly" video features a soft and romantic palette. Minah is shown enjoying a solo adventure around the city as she sings about a lover who gives her butterflies.

"Butterfly" is Minah's first new single since "11°," released in 2017. She released her debut solo EP, I Am a Woman Too, in 2015.

Minah came to fame with the K-pop girl group Girl's Day, which debuted as a group in 2010. The group also consists of Sojin, Yura and Hyeri, and last released the EP Girl's Day Everyday #5 in 2017.

Girl's Day is known for the singles "Twinkle Twinkle," "Hug Me Once," "Expect," "Something," "Darling" and "I'll Be Yours."