TXT to release 'Dream Chapter: Magic' box sets in U.S.

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT will release two box set versions of The Dream Chapter: Magic in the U.S.

The K-pop group shared plans Friday on Twitter for "Sanctuary" and "Arcadia" box sets of The Dream Chapter Magic, its debut studio album.

"#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER announce physical U.S. album release of THE DREAM CHAPTER: MAGIC!" the post reads.

"Sanctuary" comes in a green box and is available to order now, while "Arcadia" comes in a black box and is scheduled for release Dec. 6.

Both box sets include a CD version of The Dream Chapter: Magic, a 100-page photo book featuring song lyrics and pictures of the band, a mini notebook, a sticker pack and a poster.

TXT originally released The Dream Chapter: Magic in October. The album includes the songs "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)," "New Rules" and "Angel or Devil."

TXT is the first act to debut from Big Hit Entertainment since the boy band BTS. The group made its debut in March with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star.