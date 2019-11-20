Kang Daniel wears red in 'Touchin' teaser photos

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kang Daniel is gearing up for his comeback.

The 22-year-old K-pop star shared new teaser photos Wednesday on Twitter for his forthcoming single "Touchin.'"

One of the images shows Kang sitting in a chair against a red velvet backdrop. The singer sports a suave look in matching red velvet, with a black leopard-print shirt and black boots.

Kang will release "Touchin'" on Monday.

"2019.11.25 6PM KANGDANIEL [TOUCHIN'] CONCEPT PHOTO 2," the post reads.

The other photo shows Kang with a shadow of his outstretched hand on his face.

Kang had released two black-and-white teaser photos Tuesday. One gives a closeup of Kang's face, while the other shows the singer in a white suit and fedora.

"Touchin'" is Kang's first new single since the release of his debut solo EP, Color on Me, in July. The EP includes the songs "What Are You Up To," "Color" and "I Hope."

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which officially disbanded in December 2018.