Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay will launch a new tour in spring 2020.

The country music duo shared plans for the (Arena) tour in an Instagram post Monday, just days after the release of their new single, "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber.

Dan + Shay will kick off the tour March 6 in Nashville, Tenn., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 31 in Tacoma, Wash. Pre-sale begins Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

Dan + Shay, which consists of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, released a single and "icon" video for "10,000 Hours" with Bieber on Friday. The official music video shows Smyers, Mooney and Bieber serenading their respective wives, Abby Law, Hannah Billingsley and Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber and Baldwin married for a second time last week in South Carolina.

Dan + Shay are also known for the singles "Tequila," "Speechless" and "All to Myself." The pair released their third studio album, Dan + Shay, in June 2018.