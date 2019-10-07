Country singers Carly Pearce, Michael Ray marry

Carly Pearce attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carly Pearce (R) and Michael Ray married at a "whimsical" wedding Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Country music singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are married.

Pearce's rep confirmed Monday to USA Today that Pearce and Ray married Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

People said Pearce and Ray married in front of about 100 guests at Drakewood Farm outside Nashville. Pearce described her wedding as "earthy and whimsical and romantic."

"Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn't settle for something less than truly the person that I think I was made for me is something that I am thankful for," Pearce said.

"No matter what, I have her in my corner," Ray added. "No matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you're never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don't look over and I'm standing beside you."

Bill Cody, a country radio DJ and announcer at the Grand Ole Opry, officiated the ceremony. Country singer Jake Owen performed "Made for You" during Pearce and Ray's first dance.

Ray shared a photo with Pearce Sunday morning ahead of their wedding.

"You..." he captioned the post on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

Pearce and Ray had obtained a marriage license in September. The couple celebrated in a post on Instagram.

"Found out today getting your marriage license & buying a good bottle of Cabernet costs about the same #COUNTDOWNISON," Pearce wrote.

Pearce is known for the singles "Every Little Thing," "Hide the Wine," "Closer to You" and "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Lee Brice. She released her debut studio album, Every Little Thing, in October 2017.

Ray released his third studio album, Amos, in June 2018. His singles include "Kiss You in the Morning," "Think a Little Less" and "One That Got Away."