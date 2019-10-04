Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Best selling video game Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC in November.

Developer and publisher Rockstar Games announced in a tweet Friday that the Red Dead Redemption sequel will be available on PC beginning Nov. 5.

The PC version will feature graphical and technical enhancements, along with new bounty hunting missions, gang hideouts, weapons and more. The game also includes free access to Red Dead Online.

Pre-orders for Red Dead Redemption 2 begin Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. ET on the Rockstar Games Launcher, and run through Oct. 22. People who order the game in this period will receive a free upgrade to the premium edition of the game and two free Rockstar Games PC titles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available to pre-order Oct. 23 at the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and other retailers. It will arrive on Steam in December.

In addition, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available as a launch title for Google Stadia, slated to debut in November.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in October 2018. The game was universally acclaimed by critics and players, and has sold more than 25 million copies.