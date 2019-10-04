Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Sean Hayes and Cher took the stage during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 49-year-old actor and 73-year-old singer performed Cher's hit single "If I Could Turn Back Time."

Hayes, who was guest hosting Ellen, invited Cher onstage after seeing her in the audience and pretending not to know her.

"I'm so sorry," he told Cher. "Do I know you? I feel like I know you. If only I could turn back time... and remember where I know you from."

Hayes plays Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. His character famously impersonated Cher during the show's run.

Cher told Entertainment Tonight in October 2018 that she's open to appearing on Will & Grace again.

"Why not? I did it two times and I had a blast. I would do it," she said.

Will & Grace initially had an eight-season run from 1998 to 2006, and was revived in 2017. The revival's third and final season will premiere Dec. 18 and feature Billie Lourd and Demi Lovato.