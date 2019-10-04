Dan Smyers (L) and Shay Mooney (R), the country performers better known as Dan + Shay, had "10,000 Hours," their new collaboration with Justin Bieber, released Friday on Bieber's official YouTube page. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pop singer Justin Bieber released the audio of "10,000 Hours," his new collaboration with country stars Dan + Shay, on social media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Pop star Justin Bieber posted the audio of "10,000 Hours," his new collaboration with country singers Dan + Shay, on his official YouTube account.

Bieber shared a clip of the song on Instagram and the full audio on YouTube, along with an "icon video" featuring minimal animation with the song.

The song, written by Dan + Shay -- full names Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney -- alongside Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, is the first release from Dan + Shay's upcoming fourth studio album.

Bieber previously described the song as "wedding music," appropriate only days after the singer and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, held a second wedding Sept. 30. Dan + Shay were among the guests at the ceremony.

Bieber and Baldwin first wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.