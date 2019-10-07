Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Adam Levine says he's been a stay-at-home dad since his departure from The Voice.

The 40-year-old singer discussed The Voice and spending time with Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, his daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo, during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Levine confirmed his exit from The Voice in May after serving as a judge on the NBC reality competition for 16 seasons. He told Ellen DeGeneres he misses the show and its cast, including Blake Shelton.

"I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with and obviously, we all know how I feel about Blake," Levine said. "I do miss it but I also don't miss how I much I had to work. I was just constantly working for so many years."

The Maroon 5 singer said he's enjoying his new ability to be present and have "the greatest time ever" with his daughters.

"Now I'm just like a stay-at-home dad. I just stay home and do very little," he said.

Levine voiced his adoration for Dusty, 3, and Gio, 19 months.

"I'm obsessed with them. I mean, I know that's a good thing 'cause they're my children," he said. "That's why I don't do much -- I genuinely just adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore any little person."

Levine is also working on new music, although he did say Dusty isn't the biggest fan of his singing.

"She just doesn't like it that much," the star said. "This one moment I spent with her just kind of playing guitar, she was playing with stuff and looking up at me every once in a while. I was like, 'Oh my god, it's working. She's loving this.' I'm auditioning for my daughter, which is ridiculous. Finally she just looked at me and touched the guitar. She's like, 'Put that down.'"

"That was like the most humbling thing that's ever happened," he added. "I don't know if I have the courage to confront her again and perform music in front of her. The other one likes it -- Gio loves music. Dusty's the manager."

Levine and Maroon 5 released the single "Memories" in September. The song will appear on the band's forthcoming new album.