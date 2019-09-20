Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert announced on Friday a North American tour for 2020 that will support her upcoming album, Wildcard.

The tour will begin on Jan. 16 at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Miss. before Lambert wraps things up on May 9 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

The country star will also be performing in cities such as Little Rock, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Denver, Kansas City, Dallas, Anaheim, San Diego and Vancouver, among others.

Cody Johnson and Lanco will serve as the special guests. Select ticket pre-sales begin on Tuesday.

Wildcard is set to be released on Nov. 1. The album will include the songs "It All Comes Out in the Wash" and "Way Too Pretty for Prison" featuring Maren Morris.