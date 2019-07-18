July 18 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert is back with an "honest" and "lighthearted" new single.

The 35-year-old country music star released the new song "It All Comes Out in the Wash" on Thursday.

The song is Lambert's first new single since "Keeper of the Flame," which appeared on her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings. Lambert has experienced much, including getting married to Brendan McLoughlin, since the album's release.

"I think it was just kind of classic me," Lambert told Billboard of her new single. "It's got some sarcasm to it, but it's very honest. I haven't had a single out in a long time, and I'm just ready to have new music.

"I'm in a new phase of my life and ready to have new music out there that represents that," she said. "This one just felt perfect as far as the vibe of it. It's fun and lighthearted and I'm really excited about it."

Lambert will release more new music during her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour in the fall.

"We're going to be putting more songs out as soon as possible. I just hope the fans can embrace this one and get ready for the rest," she said.

Lambert promoted "It All Comes Out in the Wash" in a tweet Thursday.

"#ItAllComesOutInTheWash is OUT NOW! This song is a fun reminder that hard times do eventually pass," she wrote.

Lambert married McLoughlin in February. She was previously wed to fellow country singer Blake Shelton, from whom she split in July 2015.