Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris release song 'Way Too Pretty for Prison'

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert has teamed up with Maren Morris for a new song, "Way Too Pretty for Prison."

Lambert released the song on Sunday on YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The new track will appear on Lambert's upcoming seventh studio album titled Wildcard, which will be released on Nov. 1.

"He cheated, he's a villain/ And you know I'd help you kill him/ But we're way too pretty for prison/ Hard time ain't our kind of livin'/ And I don't want to talk about/ The way those jumpsuits wash us out/ We're way too pretty for prison," the duo sing.

Wildcard will also feature the songs "It All Comes Out in the Wash," "Mess with My Head," "Locomotive" and "Bluebird."