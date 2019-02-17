Miranda Lambert marries Brendan McLoughlin

Singer Miranda Lambert attends the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert announced on Instagram she has married her beau Brendan McLoughlin.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone," Lambert captioned a pair of outdoor wedding photos in her Saturday post.

UsMagazine.com said McLoughlin is a 27-year-old New York Police Department officer who has a 3-month-old child with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

Lambert's publicist confirmed the marriage to People.com.

E! News said the couple exchanged wedding vows on Jan. 26 in Davidson County, Tenn.

Lambert had never publicly discussed her relationship with McLoughlin before announcing their wedding. She was previously married to Blake Shelton four years, ending in 2015.