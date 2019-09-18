Elton John adds U.S. shows to farewell tour

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Elton John is adding more U.S. shows to his farewell tour.

The 72-year-old British singer announced in a tweet Monday that he will perform seven shows in New York and New Jersey in April as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"Seven NEW #EltonFarewellTour concerts just announced for New York and New Jersey!" the post reads.

John will kick off the new round of U.S. shows April 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets go on sale Sept. 27.

Here's the list of new U.S. shows being added to the tour:

April 6 & 7: New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

April 10 & 11: Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

April 15: Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

April 17 & 18: Long Island, N.Y., at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

John is in the midst of the tour's second North American leg, which ends Nov. 16 in Uniondale, N.Y. Billboard said John will perform an expanded 40 shows in Australia and New Zealand in November, December and January.

John announced his farewell tour in January 2018 and began the tour that September.

"My priorities now are my children, my husband and my family," John said in January 2018. "I love them so much I don't want to miss them and I don't want them to miss me."

John is parent to two sons, 8-year-old Zachary and 6-year-old Elijah, with his husband, David Furnish.