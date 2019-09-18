Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom's son helped her mature

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Katy Perry says she has "matured" since Orlando Bloom's son became a part of her life.

The 34-year-old singer discussed Bloom and Flynn, the actor's 8-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Perry got engaged to Bloom in February. She referred to the actor as her "most handsome and very kind fiancé."

"He's the kindest soul," Perry said. "He's the kindest man I've ever met and he shows up and he is such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically. I do not care to work out and he's like, 'Let's go work out! Let's go and do yoga!'"

Perry said caring for Flynn has changed her daily routine, which now includes early mornings.

"We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late," the star said. "I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just like falling asleep."

"I guess this has definitely matured me," she added. "I guess this is adulting."

Bloom discussed the possibility of having kids with Perry during an interview with The Howard Stern Show this month.

"We are shooting for that," he said. "It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we'll have the ride of our lives."

Perry released her fifth studio album, Witness, in June 2017. She released a lyric video for the new song "Small Talk" in August.