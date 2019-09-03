Royal Mail announces Elton John stamp collection

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The U.K.'s Royal Mail service announced on Tuesday a new line of stamps centered around music legend Elton John.

The stamp's feature iconic photos of John performing live along with stamp's featuring album covers to Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Made in England and others.

Postcards, stamp books and framed stamp sheets are also available.

"The #EltonJohn Collection salutes one of the biggest-selling and most influential artists in the history of popular music," Royal Mail said on Twitter.

John is the second musician to receive a stamp collection from Royal Mail following David Bowie in 2017. Royal Mail had launched the Bowie stamps into space.

John was the subject of biopic Rocketman in May which starred Taron Egerton as the singer.