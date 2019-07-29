July 29 (UPI) -- Elton John is feeling grateful on the anniversary of his sobriety.

The 72-year-old British singer celebrated his 29th year sober in a candid Instagram post Monday.

John shared a photo of his 29-year Alcoholics Anonymous medallion and reflected on his journey in the caption.

"29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: 'I need help,'" the star wrote. "Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful."

John's struggle with substance abuse was recently depicted in the biopic Rocketman starring Taron Egerton as John. John said that he wanted the film to honestly portray his life, including the darker moments.

"Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven't led a PG-13 rated life," the star said.

"There are moments [in the documentary Tantrums and Tiaras] -- and moments in the film -- where I'm completely disgusting and awful, but then, at my worst, I was disgusting and awful, and there's no reason to pretend otherwise," he added.