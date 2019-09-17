She & Him announce holiday performances

Zooey Deschanel announced a set of December holiday shows with her band She & Him. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Musical duo She & Him announced on their official Twitter the dates and locations for their Christmas Party holiday shows in December. Patton Oswalt will open their two shows at the Ace Theater in Downtown L.A. on Dec. 13 and 14.

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward comprise She & Him. They have recorded two Christmas albums, A Very She & Him Christmas in 2011 and Christmas Party in 2016.

Their first date is Dec. 4 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pa., Dec. 5 they play The Anthem in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6 they play Kings Theater in Brooklyn, N.Y. On Dec. 7, they play College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Conn.

The following week She & Him hit the west coast. They play The Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif., on Dec. 12 before their final two Los Angeles shows on Dec. 13 and 14.

We're so excited to announce that we will be playing holiday shows again this December! In addition to returning for shows in LA and the Bay Area, we'll be coming to the East Coast for shows in New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC and New Haven. pic.twitter.com/8RPFclplzl— She & Him (@sheandhim) September 17, 2019

She & Him are offering a sign-up code on their website sheandhim.com to qualify for pre-sale tickets on Wednesday at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales are going to Baby2Baby, a charity that provides children 12 years old and under clothes, diapers and necessities. She & Him committed $2 from every pre-sale ticket and $1 from every general ticket to Baby2Baby.

Deschanel is also an actor in films like Almost Famous, Elf and (500) Days of Summer, and the TV series New Girl. Ward is a solo artist, duo with She & Him and member of Monsters of Folk.