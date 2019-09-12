Emilia Clarke sings title song in 'Last Christmas' international trailer

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Emilia Clarke can be heard singing the title song in the new international trailer for Universal's upcoming romantic comedy, Last Christmas.

"Last Christmas, I gave you my heart/ But the very next day, you gave it away," Clarke sings as the trailer, which was released on Thursday, begins.

"Last Christmas" was released by Wham! in 1984. Clarke's new film will feature other songs from late Wham! member and iconic singer George Michael including an unreleased song.

Clarke portrays Kate in the film, a Christmas store clerk who is still coming to terms with her health issues and the near-death experience she had a year earlier. She is also a struggling singer.

Kate's life takes a turn for the better when she meets Tom, portrayed by Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians fame. The pair's romance has a positive impact on Kate who starts to live a happier life.

"As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart...and you gotta have faith," reads the synopsis.

Last Christmas, from director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 8. Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson also star.