'Almost Famous' stage musical from Cameron Crowe heading to San Diego

April 26 (UPI) -- Director Cameron Crowe is developing a stage musical based on his 2000 film Almost Famous that will premiere at San Diego's Old Globe theater in September.

The Almost Famous musical will begin performances on Sept. 24 before opening night on Sept. 27. San Diego is Crowe's hometown and where the semi-autobiographical film takes place.

Crowe adapted the film's screenplay into the musical's book and co-wrote the song lyrics with composer Tom Kitt. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Almost Famous, which starred Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Patrick Fugit, Zooey Deschanel and Frances McDormand, follows a 15-year-old boy who earns the oppoturnity to follow a rock band on assignment for Rolling Stone magazine. The film is a fictional retelling of Crowe's own personal experience working for the publication.

"Almost Famous is such a personal thing for me," the filmmaker said to Rolling Stone about developing the stage musical.

"It's always held a special place in my heart, not just because it's about music and journalism and my family, but because it's about a lot of the indelible characters I was lucky enough to meet along the way," he continued.