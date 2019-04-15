Jim Broadbent attends the premiere of "Paddington" on November 23, 2014. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sally Hawkins arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Wiig has joined the cast of Netflix's "A Boy Called Christmas" alongside Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Kristen Wiig, Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent have been tapped to star in Netflix's upcoming holiday film, A Boy Called Christmas.

Maggie Smith, Zoe Colletti, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Rune Temte, Henry Lawfull and Indica Watson are also set to star.

The film will follow a boy named Nikolas who is born on Christmas Day. He sets out on a journey to find his father who is searching for the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Nikolas will be accompanied by a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse on his journey through the snow-covered north.

Netflix is collaborating with Studiocanal on the film which is producing with Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin of Blueprint Pictures.