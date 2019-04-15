April 15 (UPI) -- Kristen Wiig, Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent have been tapped to star in Netflix's upcoming holiday film, A Boy Called Christmas.
Maggie Smith, Zoe Colletti, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Rune Temte, Henry Lawfull and Indica Watson are also set to star.
A Boy Called Christmas is based on the best-selling book by Matt Haig. The book was the first entry in a five-part series. Gil Kenan (Monster House) is directing and penned the script with Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).
The film will follow a boy named Nikolas who is born on Christmas Day. He sets out on a journey to find his father who is searching for the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Nikolas will be accompanied by a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse on his journey through the snow-covered north.
Netflix is collaborating with Studiocanal on the film which is producing with Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin of Blueprint Pictures.A Boy Called Christmas is the latest holiday film announced by Netflix for 2019 following A Christmas Prince 3 and The Knight Before Christmas which will star Vanessa Hudgens.