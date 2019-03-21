Vanessa Hudgens arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Second Act" on December 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Vanessa Hudgens will star in her second Netflix holiday movie titled "The Knight Before Christmas." File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens has signed on to star in and executive produce a new Netflix holiday film titled The Knight Before Christmas.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

"The Knight Before Christmas, a movie about a medieval English knight who is magically transported to present day where he ends up falling for a high school science teacher," the streaming service said about the plot.

Monika Mitchell is directing the project based off a script by Cara Russell. Production is set to begin in April in Ontario, Canada.

Hudgens previously starred in Netflix's The Princess Switch, another holiday film that featured the actress taking on dual roes as the Duchess of Montenaro and a Chicago baker.

The actress is also set to star in Sony's action sequel Bad Boys for Life alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.