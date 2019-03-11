Rose McIver plays Amber Moore in the "Christmas Prince" movies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- A Christmas Prince 3 will feature the arrival of a royal baby.

Netflix announced Monday on Twitter that Amber Moore (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) are expecting their first child.

The streaming company shared a photo of a sonogram on its See What's Next account. The picture shows Amber's unborn baby wearing a crown.

"Some personal news..." the caption reads.

McIver shared the same photo on her Instagram account Monday.

"This is really going to hurt. #AChristmasPrince3," she wrote.

A Christmas Prince 3 is a sequel to A Christmas Prince (2017) and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018). The Royal Wedding featured Amber and Richard's wedding during the holidays.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight A Christmas Prince 3 will film at the same castle in Romania where scenes from the previous two movies were shot. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the sequel.