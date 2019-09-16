Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Granger Smith says he realizes that "life is a storm" in the wake of his son's death.

The 40-year-old country music singer reflected on connection and empathy in an Instagram post Saturday, three months after his son River Kelly's accidental drowning.

Smith explained to his 910,000 Instagram followers why he hasn't posted on social media much lately.

"It's not that I don't have anything to say, it's more that most things just don't seem important enough to share," he said. "We all know that social media has become a mask... a highlight reel per say, that we can hide behind and appear to promote our best moments of our best days. Eh... that stuff doesn't matter."

Smith said he still enjoys posting on his family's YouTube channel because the videos allow him and his wife, Amber Smith, to take off their masks and connect with fans. He also feels a new empathy for fans while performing.

"We certainly see the world with our masks off now," Smith said of himself and his wife. "Each night I find myself looking out at faces in our crowd and thinking about all the different stories... all the hidden struggles. We need each other."

"Needless to say, I still have to pay bills, promote a tour and promote a lifestyle brand/apparel line," he added. "All that said, know this: Life is a storm. Realizing that makes it easier to be grateful for the rays of sunshine."

Country music acts Josh Abbott, Smithfield and Lindsay Ell were among those to voice their support for Granger and his family in the comments.

"Honest words. Well said man. My heart hurts that yours does so much. As a dad, it just hits harder. Not much I can say but I'm here if you need an ear," Abbott wrote.

"Prayers continue for you and family Granger! You are strong," Smithfield added. "Thanks for always being real and honest to your fans."

Smith's son River was three years old when he died in June. Smith and his wife, who are also parents to daughter London and son Lincoln, helped raise $200,000 in June for the hospital where River received medical attention.