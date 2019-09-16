Aaron Carter canceled several shows after sharing his multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression diagnoses. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Aaron Carter canceled the remainder of his fall/winter tour amid his battle with mental health issues.

The 31-year-old singer canceled several shows in a tweet Monday after going public about his mental health diagnoses last week.

Carter will perform Friday in Paducah, K.Y., and Saturday in Southaven, which is in the greater Memphis area in Mississippi, before cutting his tour short. He was to perform shows into January 2020.

"I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters but after my next two shows coming up in Kentucky & Missouri & after I fly to Vancouver to do the toy drive which I'm donating 400 toys and over 1k of fan donations I'm canceling the rest of my shows for the remaining year," Carter wrote.

"I have to put my health first and I hope you can all understand how much I need this time to heal and recharge my batteries," he added. "I love you. Stay strong. Stay healthy, and just know I'll be back next year ready to go. But as a man, this is what I need to do to have some peace. Xo."

Carter had discussed his mental health issues during a two-part episode of The Doctors last week.

"The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression," he said.

Carter said he is prescribed Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxzine, Trazodone and Omeprazen to manage his conditions, and showed a Ziplock bag full of pill bottles on the show.

"This is my reality," he said. "Hi. I have nothing to hide."

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, came to fame as a singer and actor as a child. He later appeared as a contestant in Dancing with the Stars Season 9.