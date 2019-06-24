Granger Smith's wife is 'hurting so bad' after son River's death

June 24 (UPI) -- Granger Smith's wife, Amber Smith, says she's "hurting so bad" in the wake of son River's death.

Amber shared her pain in an Instagram post Sunday as she struggles to resume "daily life" after 3-year-old River's accidental drowning this month.

Amber and her kids, 7-year-old daughter London and 5-year-old son Lincoln, have joined Smith, a country singer, on the road as he begins touring again. The family visited the Field Museum during their stop in Chicago, Ill.

"Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest. Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing," Amber captioned a photo of London and Lincoln at the museum.

"I see his name everywhere, I see little red-headed toddlers everywhere. I miss his silly personality and his bright light. I see his face in our other kiddos," she added of River. "I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I'm trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside."

Amber said she's focused on her family and faith as they process River's death.

"Dumb little things don't matter anymore. My family does. My faith does. We've got this, because God's got us," she said. "Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and love. It really does help us so much. #livelikeriv."

River died June 6 in a drowning accident at home. Smith vowed to find meaning in his son's death in an optimistic message on Instagram last week.

"We are stronger than ever right now. We've gotten so close and we are going to constantly search for the meaning behind all of this," the singer said. "We will find the meaning and the good in this and to spread this message and his legacy."

Smith will return to the stage Friday in Midland, Mich., and tour into mid-September.