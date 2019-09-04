Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Whee In, a member from South Korean girl group Mamamoo, has released a new music video for her song "Good bye" from her upcoming solo album, Soar.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Whee In performing the song inside of an empty house.

Whee In deals with heartbreak in unique ways by throwing out a man's clothes and by cooking a meal for two before realizing that she will be eating alone. The singer has to quickly leave the house she is trespassing in once a couple arrives back.

The video shows that Whee In was not mourning the loss of a male partner, but rather a female one. She paints over her former lover's painting in a rage.

Whee In is the latest Mamamoo member to release solo work following Hwasa who released her solo debut in February.

Mamamoo released in March the seven track album White Wind, the final part of the group's "Four Season Four Color" project.