Mamamoo attends the Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards in Seoul, South Korea, on February 22, 2017. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Mamamoo released a preview of its energetic "Gogobebe" music video. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is giving fans a glimpse of its "Gogobebe" music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview of the energetic video Monday ahead of the single's release Thursday.

The "Gogobebe" video shows Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa getting ready for a house party at "room 99." The quartet is shown dancing in coordinating pink ensembles and matching white outfits.

"[#MAMAMOO] 4SEASON PROJECT 4 #WHITE_WIND (gogobebe) M/V TEASER," the group tweeted Monday. "2019.03.14 Thu PM6(KST) #Mamamoo #MMM #gogobebe #9966."

"Gogobebe" will appear on Mamamoo's new mini album White Wind, which also debuts Thursday. The group announced its comeback in February with a teaser image featuring the numbers "9966," a reference to "ggbb" in "gogobebe."

Mamamoo last released the EP Blue;s in November. Hwasa made her solo debut in February with a single and music video for the song "Twit."