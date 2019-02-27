Feb. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo will make a comeback in March.
The K-pop group shared a teaser and a release date, March 14, for new music in a tweet Wednesday.
Mamamoo posted an image reading "9966." The color scheme is black, blue, white and red, the colors of the South Korean flag.
"[#MAMAMOO] 2019.03.14 #9966," the group wrote, adding a thought bubble emoji.
Mamamoo consists of four members, Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the EP Blue;s in November, which included the single "Wind Flower."
News of Mamamoo's return follows Hwasa's solo debut this month. The 23-year-old singer released a single and music video for "Twit" on Feb. 13.