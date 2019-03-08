Red Velvet singer Yeri teases first solo single

March 8 (UPI) -- Red Velvet singer Yeri is gearing up to make her solo debut.
The 20-year-old K-pop star, born Kim Ye-rim, shared a promo photo Friday for her self-written acoustic ballad, "Dear Diary," which debuts March 14.
Red Velvet's agency, SM Entertainment, posted the picture on its official Twitter account. The snapshot shows Yeri wearing a pink blouse while surrounded by bubbles in the air.
"YERI of Red Velvet will drop her first solo song 'Dear Diary' on March 14! Stay tuned for YERI's self-written acoustic ballad song," the post reads. "(YERI) 'Dear Diary' 2019.3.14. 6PM (KST)."
YERI of Red Velvet will drop her first solo song ‘스물에게 (Dear Diary)’ on March 14!— SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) March 8, 2019
Stay tuned for YERI’s self-written acoustic ballad song~
🎧 예리 (YERI) ‘스물에게 (Dear Diary)’ : 2019.3.14. 6PM (KST)#예리 #YERI #스물에게 #DearDiary #STATION pic.twitter.com/CvTIWF9kO7
SM Entertainment previously shared a promo photo of Yeri leaning resting her hands and head on a wooden box.
"The eighth runner of SM '#STATION' season 3, YERI of the 'Irreplaceable girl group' Red Velvet, will be releasing her first self-written solo song 'Dear Diary' on Mar. 14 at 6PM KST!' the post reads.
The eighth runner of SM ‘#STATION’ season 3, YERI of the 'Irreplaceable girl group' Red Velvet, will be releasing her first self-written solo song ‘스물에게 (Dear Diary)’ on Mar. 14 at 6PM KST!— SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) March 5, 2019
🎧 #예리 (#YERI) ‘#스물에게 (#DearDiary)’ : 2019.3.14. 6PM (KST) pic.twitter.com/jEWkK2lNBf
Yeri came to fame with the girl group Red Velvet, which also consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. The group is known for the singles "Dumb Dumb," "Peek-a-Boo" and "Bad Boy," and last released the EP RBB in November.