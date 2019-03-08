Red Velvet singer Yeri teases first solo single

Red Velvet member Yeri will release her first solo single, "Dear Diary," on March 14. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

March 8 (UPI) -- Red Velvet singer Yeri is gearing up to make her solo debut.

The 20-year-old K-pop star, born Kim Ye-rim, shared a promo photo Friday for her self-written acoustic ballad, "Dear Diary," which debuts March 14.

Red Velvet's agency, SM Entertainment, posted the picture on its official Twitter account. The snapshot shows Yeri wearing a pink blouse while surrounded by bubbles in the air.

"YERI of Red Velvet will drop her first solo song 'Dear Diary' on March 14! Stay tuned for YERI's self-written acoustic ballad song," the post reads. "(YERI) 'Dear Diary' 2019.3.14. 6PM (KST)."

SM Entertainment previously shared a promo photo of Yeri leaning resting her hands and head on a wooden box.

"The eighth runner of SM '#STATION' season 3, YERI of the 'Irreplaceable girl group' Red Velvet, will be releasing her first self-written solo song 'Dear Diary' on Mar. 14 at 6PM KST!' the post reads.

Yeri came to fame with the girl group Red Velvet, which also consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. The group is known for the singles "Dumb Dumb," "Peek-a-Boo" and "Bad Boy," and last released the EP RBB in November.