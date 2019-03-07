March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT shared a photo with label mates BTS after its debut this week.

The K-pop group spent time with BTS, which is also signed to Big Hit Entertainment, on Thursday following the release of its debut album, The Dream Chapter: Star.

The picture shows TXT members Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun and Heuningkai sitting on a couch with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook of BTS. TXT said the older boy band gave advice.

"We sincerely thank our sunbaes who took the time to tell us so many good things and gave us sincere advice, despite being busy. We will work hard so that we can be respectable junior artists! We love you, sunbaes!" the group wrote.

BTS re-tweeted the photo on its own account and included a message from Jungkook.

"This is Jungkook hyung. Don't get sick and good luck with your promotions," the singer wrote.

TXT released The Dream Chapter: Star and a music video for "Crown" on Monday. The group is Big Hit Entertainment's first new act to debut since BTS.

BTS last released the album Love Yourself: Answer in August. The group announced its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour in February, and sold out its Wembley Stadium show in London in 90 minutes this month.