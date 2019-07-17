Chance the Rapper's debut album coming July 26

July 17 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper announced on The Tonight Show that his debut album, The Big Day, will be released on July 26.

Chance also displayed the project's cover art for the first time on Thursday, which features a hand holding up a transparent CD.

Chance made the announcements after host Jimmy Fallon pre-ordered the album through the musician's website.

The Big Day is Chance's first album after releasing popular mixtapes 10 Day, Acid Rap and Coloring Book for free.

Chance also announced that he provided some background voice work for Disney's remake of The Lion King such as an antelope grazing.

Chance said that he became involved with the project through Donald Glover, who voices Simba in the film.

"He contacted me while they were working on it and was like, 'Hey, I told Jon Favreau, the director, that you were a huge fan and he wants you to come in as kind of like a nostalgia consultant to like tell him what 90s kids like about Lion King,'" Chance said.