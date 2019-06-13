Chance the Rapper, Patti LuPone join 'Steven Universe The Movie'

Chance the Rapper arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo



June 13 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper and Patti LuPone have joined Cartoon Network's upcoming television movie, Steven Universe The Movie.

Chance and LuPone -- who has voiced character Yellow Diamond on the series -- will be contributing music to Steven Universe The Movie, which Cartoon Network says is a musical.

Estelle (Garnet), Charlyne Yi (Ruby), Deedee Magno Hall (Pearl), Michaela Dietz (Amethyst), Uzo Aduba (Bismuth), Aimee Mann (Opal), and more will also be performing musical numbers.

Chance is co-executive producing alongside Kat Morris, Joe Johnston, Alonso Ramirez Ramos and Ian Jones-Quartey. Showrunner Rebecca Sugar is executive producing along with Cartoon Network Studios.

Steven Universe The Movie will follow Steven (Zach Callison) as he faces his biggest challenge yet after believing that his time defending earth was over.