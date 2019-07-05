Chance the Rapper teases new music from debut album

July 5 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper teased music from his upcoming album on social media late Thursday.
He released a minute-long video to promote the record on his "Chance the Rapper Album in July" Twitter account.
"I can't believe it. Must be the luckiest guy alive," he sings in a song played over what appear to be home videos of him with his wife Kirsten Corley and their 3-year-old daughter Kensli.
The couple got married in March and are expecting their second child together.
Chance the Rapper's as-yet-untitled debut album is available for pre-order. No official release date has been announced yet. He is known for his mix tapes 10 Day, Acid Rap and Coloring Book, which are now streaming.