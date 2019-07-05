Chance the Rapper teases new music from debut album

Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artis during the 17th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award during the 17th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chance the Rapper is teasing the release of his debut album later this month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper teased music from his upcoming album on social media late Thursday.

He released a minute-long video to promote the record on his "Chance the Rapper Album in July" Twitter account.

"I can't believe it. Must be the luckiest guy alive," he sings in a song played over what appear to be home videos of him with his wife Kirsten Corley and their 3-year-old daughter Kensli.

The couple got married in March and are expecting their second child together.

Chance the Rapper's as-yet-untitled debut album is available for pre-order. No official release date has been announced yet. He is known for his mix tapes 10 Day, Acid Rap and Coloring Book, which are now streaming.