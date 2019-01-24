The Backstreet Boys pose for photographers at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Chance the Rapper is set to appear in a Super Bowl ad for Doritos alongside the Backstreet Boys.

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys are set to star in a Super Bowl LIII commercial together that advertises Doritos' new Flamin' Hot Nacho chips.

Doritos released on YouTube Thursday a teaser trailer for the commercial that features Chance trying his best to dance like the boy band.

Chance finds himself unable to mimic the Backstreet Boys' choreography to "I Want It That Way," placing blame on the baggy jeans everyone is wearing.

"No excuses, man, let's do it again," Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell says alongside Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson.

Doritos previously released a teaser for the ad on Instagram that features the Backstreet Boys posing while Chance awkwardly joins them.

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. Gladys Knight is set to sing the national anthem while Maroon 5 will headline the Halftime Show.