Madonna's 'Madame X' tops the U.S. album chart

June 29 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Madonna's Madame X is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars, followed by Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go When We All Fall Asleep? at No. 3, Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins at No. 4 and Bastille's Doom Days at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 6, Polo G's Die a Legend at No. 7, DaBaby's Baby on Baby at No. 8, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 9 and Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 10.