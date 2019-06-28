June 28 (UPI) -- Tanya Tucker released on Friday a music video for her new song "Hard Luck" set to appear on her upcoming album titled While I'm Livin'.

Fellow artists Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile join Tucker in the video, as the trio play poker together at a dive bar.

Tucker ends up betting her car against a new player, eventually winning and claiming a large sum of money.

Jennings and Carlile then join Tucker for a performance on the bar's dance floor.

"I remember the night I was born/ My shoes were soggy and my pants were torn/ But no time to worry about none of these things/ My mouth was wide open and I just had to sing," Tucker sings.

Jennings and Carlile are co-producers on Tucker's While I'm Livin,' which is set for release on Aug. 23.