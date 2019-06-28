Monsta X member Minhyuk releases 'Ongsimi' mixtape, music video

June 28 (UPI) -- Monsta X member Minhyuk has released his debut solo mixtape.

The 25-year-old K-pop star released the mixtape Ongsimi and a music video for the lead single of the same name Friday.

Ongsimi was produced by Minhyuk's Monsta X bandmate Joohoney, who is also featured in the single and music video. The video shows Minhyuk and Joohoney traipsing about Hong Kong and features karaoke lyrics.

Monsta X promoted the video in a tweet Friday.

"[#MONSTA_X] #MIXTAPE <#Ongsimi. MV (feat. #Joheon) Prod. #JOOHONEY," the post reads.

Monsta X released a music video for the single "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana last week. The song is the group's first release since signing with U.S. record label Epic Records in May.

Monsta X is in the midst of its We Are Here world tour. The group will next perform Saturday in Madrid, Spain.