June 28 (UPI) -- Trisha Yearwood is gearing up to release her new album.

The 54-year-old country music star shared a track list for the album, Every Girl, and a music video for the lead single, "Every Girl in This Town," on Friday.

Every Girl features 14 tracks, including "Every Girl in This Town. The album also features duets with Yearwood's husband, Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson and Don Henley.

"I approached this album without any pressure or expectations," Yearwood said in a statement. "I'm so grateful the songs were there. I found 14 tunes I couldn't live without."

"You want people to recognize you as an artist, but you also want to take them somewhere they haven't necessarily been with you before," she added. "Over the years, I let go of worrying about perfection. I just wanted to have a good time."

Yearwood said in a tweet Friday that her "Every Girl in This Town" music video was inspired by her fans' #EveryGirl stories.

"Your #EveryGirl stories inspired me to make this video! 'Every Girl in This Town' is for Every Girl in this world! You've made my song OUR song. Thank you. We've got this, baby! xoxo," she wrote.

Yearwood will release Every Girl on Aug. 30. She released her most recent album, the Frank Sinatra cover album Let's Be Frank, in December.

Here's the full Every Girl track list:

1. Workin' On Whiskey

2. Find a Way

3. Home

4. Every Girl in This Town

5. Tell Me Something I Don't Know ft. Kelly Clarkson

6. What Gave Me Away ft. Garth Brooks

7. Something Kinda Like It

8. When Lonely Calls

9. Matador

10. I'll Carry You Home

11. Drink Up

12. Bible and a .44

13. Can't Take Back Goodbye

14. Love You Anyway ft. Don Henley